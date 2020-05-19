ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now more than 41,000 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland, jumping more than 1,700 in one day. Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations dropped again Tuesday by about 20 cases to 1,421.
A total of 1,963 people have died from coronavirus in the state with 118 more probable deaths.
But, ICU numbers dropped from 555 to 537 in a day as well.
On Monday, the family of 15-year-old Daryana Dyson reported she may have died from coronavirus Saturday after receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Her death is now reflected in the state’s count confirming she died from COVID-19. Baltimore County officials say her death was related to Kawasaki disease, a pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19, according to some doctors.
HOSPITALIZATIONS:
Currently hospitalized: 1,421
Acute care: 884
Intensive care: 537
Ever hospitalized: 7,199
Out of the 7,199 people ever hospitalized, 2,868 have been released from isolation.
More than 167,000 people have tested negative for coronavirus in the state.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties remain at the top for the number of cases. One Baltimore city zip code, 21224, remains in the top ten list.
ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10):
20904, 703 cases, Montgomery
20782, 673 cases, Prince George's
21224, 663 cases, Baltimore City/Baltimore
20903, 605 cases, Montgomery
20737, 582 cases, Prince George's
Somerset County also reported its first coronavirus-related death Tuesday. Caroline and Garrett counties haven’t reported any deaths.
A breakdown of the cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|166
|(14)
|Anne Arundel
|2,981
|(137)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|4,002
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|4,920
|(247)
|16*
|Calvert
|255
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|208
|Carroll
|712
|(69)
|Cecil
|323
|(18)
|Charles
|895
|(62)
|1*
|Dorchester
|122
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,491
|(83)
|7*
|Garrett
|7
|Harford
|709
|(32)
|3*
|Howard
|1,465
|(46)
|3*
|Kent
|144
|(14)
|Montgomery
|8,950
|(465)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|12,240
|(424)
|21*
|Queen Anne’s
|133
|(11)
|St. Mary’s
|338
|(12)
|Somerset
|62
|(1)
|Talbot
|68
|(1)
|Washington
|352
|(8)
|Wicomico
|839
|(21)
|Worcester
|164
|(5)
|1*
|Data not available
|(77)
|11*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|837
|10-19
|1,602
|(1)
|20-29
|5,520
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|7,617
|(24)
|3*
|40-49
|7,495
|(53)
|4*
|50-59
|6,964
|(131)
|10*
|60-69
|5,050
|(306)
|10*
|70-79
|3,351
|(478)
|16*
|80+
|3,110
|(884)
|63*
|Data not available
|(76)
|11*
|Female
|21,686
|(967)
|68*
|Male
|19,860
|(996)
|50*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|12,454
|(815)
|39*
|Asian (NH)
|787
|(69)
|6*
|White (NH)
|8,365
|(817)
|54*
|Hispanic
|9,525
|(160)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,007
|(24)
|1*
|Data not available
|8,408
|(78)
|11*
