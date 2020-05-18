COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland will host its 2020 spring commencement virtually for the first time on Friday, May 22.
The University’s usual in-person commencement has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ceremony will start at 1 p.m.
Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, Class of ’63, will be the commencement speaker along with messages from some other “special surprise” guests.
The virtual ceremony is the first part of a three-part commencement celebration to honor the graduating Class of 2020.
The University is distributing care packages to all Spring 2020 graduates including the official commencement program, a turtle pin and other items.
Undergraduate seniors will receive a cap and a tassel. The University is also calling for graduates to share photos, videos and messages of their memories, experiences and hope with fellow Terps using the hashtag #UMDgrad.