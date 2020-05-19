Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — While their final year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anne Arundel County Public Schools wants its senior class to know how proud the district is of their accomplishments.
The design and print staff created and installed tribute banners for the Class of 2020.
The banners are outside every public high school in Anne Arundel County with all of the graduates senior pictures.
The team said they went to work early Monday morning to make sure all of the banners could be up in one day.
