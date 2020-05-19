



Baltimore City has secured 18,000 more coronavirus tests, increasing the city’s testing capacity. The city also partnered with a local laboratory to help expedite test results.

“I am pleased to announce that the Baltimore City Health Department has entered into a new partnership with lab vendor Hologic. This will dramatically increase our testing capacity for COVID-19 right here in Baltimore City,” said city health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “With this partnership, the Baltimore City Health Department will soon be able to analyze COVID-19 test kits in our own lab. In addition, we have secured 18,000 COVID-19 test kits for Baltimore City residents.”

Dzirasa and Mayor Jack Young both addressed the large crowds that gathered in parts of the city over the weekend.

“Until our health professionals tell us otherwise the staying at home home order is still in effect,” Young said. ” As for Fells Point, to the credit to our police department, they went down there and peacefully dispersed the crowd.”

Young reiterated that if city restaurants or bars choose to open, despite the stay at home order, they are violating the law. He added the governor’s phase 1 recovery plan doesn’t allow for restaurants to be open either.

The state also announced Tuesday that it would expand its testing capacity to include asymptomatic people, city officials said they hope to do the same.

“We want to expand our testing capacity to be able to test on anyone symptomatic or anyone who seemed appropriate retesting that includes asymptomatic folks who maybe have had exposures, or who work on the front lines,” Dzirasa said.

