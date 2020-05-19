BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beginning Thursday, some coronavirus testing sites in Maryland will begin allowing people to get tested without an appointment and without a doctor’s referral, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said.
On Thursday, appointment-free testing will be available at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. On Friday, it will be available at the Glen Burnie and Hyattsville vehicle emissions testing sites.
Next week, appointment-free testing will be available at the Clinton VEIP site.
Both the Hyattsville and Clinton sites are new, Hogan said.
The governor also said he has issued an emergency order that will allow pharmacists to directly order coronavirus tests.
So far, the state has conducted 208,658 tests, roughly 3.5 percent of the population, Hogan’s office said.
Hogan called the threshold a “critical milestone in (the state’s) long-term COVID-19 testing strategy.”
