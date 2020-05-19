



Queen Anne’s County Public Schools said it has added outdoor internet access points at four of its public schools.

Those access points face the main parking lots at Sudlersville Middle, Church Hill Elementary, Queen Anne’s County High and Grasonville Elementary Schools.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Students and school system employees can connect to the wireless network using their QACPS devices from the four school parking lots.

QACPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea M. Kane issued the following statement in a news release:

“I want to thank our technology professionals, students, and staff for their commitment to learning during this challenging time. We will continue collaborating to increase access to remote learning and plan for a successful transition back to school in the fall regardless of whether we are at home, in our school buildings, or a blended program. We will continue delivering high-quality education for all students.”

Last month, QACPS purchased 100 mobile hotspots to increase connectivity for teachers and students who previously had no access to the internet at home for remote learning.

The school system said it is working to support students throughout the county where internet access is unavailable or unreliable.

State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen B. Salmon announced May 6 that all Maryland public school buildings would remain closed for the rest of the academic year while teaching and learning continue remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.