Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank announced it has helped more than 4,900 small businesses secure more than $1 billion in loans for the Paycheck Protection Program.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank announced it has helped more than 4,900 small businesses secure more than $1 billion in loans for the Paycheck Protection Program.
This will help more than 100,000 employees stay on the job.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Sand Spring Bank, headquartered in Montgomery County, will continue to process applications.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.