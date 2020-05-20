Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday it will not perform its Star Spangled Spectacular concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The performance was scheduled to be held at Oregon Ridge this summer. It’s typically a celebration on July 3.
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Baltimore County decided to postpone the concert to next summer.
if they can play sports in empty arenas and stadiums why cant this be broadcast. Maryland needs the BSO. Especially during these times. Leave it to our leaders to cancel it.