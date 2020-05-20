ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced significant progress to Maryland’s coronavirus testing capacity Wednesday.
Universal coronavirus testing will now be available at Maryland’s state-run correctional and juvenile facilities for detainees and staff, Hogan said.
He also announced that the state is delivering more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests per week to nursing homes.
“Our state continues to make significant progress on all four of the necessary building blocks for our recovery, including on our long-term strategy to dramatically expand testing for COVID-19 across the state,” said Governor Hogan. “To continue our aggressive efforts to target and isolate any outbreaks and clusters of cases, we will complete distribution of universal testing for nursing home residents and staff this month, and begin universal testing at all state-run correctional and juvenile facilities. Additionally, we are producing viral transport media to overcome supply chain challenges and boost our testing resources.”
The state’s public health laboratory is producing up to 10,000 tubes of viral transport media on a weekly basis to overcome a supply chain challenge and to boost testing resources.
Maryland is also distributing more than 33,000 additional swabs and 10,000 more test kits to local jurisdictions to help boost local testing capacity.
No-cost, appointment-free testing will begin at drive-thru testing sites Thursday in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, and Prince George’s County as well as at any state pharmacies.
Beginning tomorrow, drive-thru, appointment-free testing will be available at Timonium Fairgrounds and continue on Friday at the Glen Burnie VEIP site as well as the Hyattsville VEIP station. Testing will be available at the Clinton VEIP site next week.https://t.co/B4zNP4iH5m pic.twitter.com/0joq3Nr98X
— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) May 20, 2020
