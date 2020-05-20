LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend As Death Toll Surpasses 2,000
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank and South Baltimore Gateway Partnership announced Wednesday they will provide 350 “Back Up Boxes” of food to Cherry Hill residents Thursday.

The food will be distributed at noon at Patapsco Rec Center, 844 Roundview Road.

The Maryland Food Bank was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership.

The grant will allow them to provide over 4,000 Back Up Boxes of food to residents of south and southwest Baltimore.

These boxes will be distributed at neighborhood-level events over the next 90 days.

