Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — AAA Mid-Atlantic said Wednesday Memorial Day travel numbers are likely to hit a record low due to the coronavirus pandemic.
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — AAA Mid-Atlantic said Wednesday Memorial Day travel numbers are likely to hit a record low due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, AAA Mid-Atlantic forecasted a record-setting 918,000 Marylanders would travel 50 miles or more for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
They said this year will look much different.
For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast. They said the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by COVID-19.
Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.