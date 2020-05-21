LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,400
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been two years since Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio was killed in the line of duty.

Caprio, who was 29 at the time of her death, responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle in Parkville on May 21, 2018. When she arrived, she located the suspect vehicle and got out of her police car to order the drive out of the car.

Instead, the driver accelerated and fatally struck Caprio.

A Baltimore County judge sentenced 17-year-old Dawnta Harris to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the killing of Officer Caprio. Three other teens also pleaded guilty for their roles in her death and the related burglary.

Caprio, a four-year veteran of the department, was the first female line-of-duty death in the department’s history.

As of this date, ten Baltimore County police officers have lost their lives in the line-of-duty.

 

