



Hospitalizations continue to drop as case numbers continue to grow in Maryland, according to new numbers Thursday morning.

The state has added 1,208 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 43,531. Of those cases, 2,045 people have died of the virus, with another 114 probable deaths.

Maryland health officials report that hospitalizations went from 1,410 to 1,374 as of Thursday morning; of which 526 remain in the ICU, with 848 in acute care.

More than 176,000 people have tested negative for the virus. A total of 7,485 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, with 3,099 released from isolation.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to have the highest number of cases in the state.

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10): 20904, 728 cases, Montgomery

21224, 725 cases, Baltimore City/Baltimore County

20782, 704 cases, Prince George's

20903, 630 cases, Montgomery

20737, 610 cases, Prince George's — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 21, 2020

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany:166 (14)

AA:3,132, (139) 8*

Balt City:4,339, (210) 8*

BaltCo:5,135, (271) 15*

Calvert:278,(14) 1*

Caroline:216

Carroll:733, (69) 1*

Cecil:331, (20)

Charles:943, (64) 1*

Dorchester:124, (2)

Frederick:1,568, (87) 7*

Garrett:7

Harford:737, (37) 3*

HoCo:1,548, (45) 4*

Kent:143, (14)

MoCo:9,260, (491) 37*

PG:12,830, (444) 22*

QA:141,(11)

St. Mary’s:357, (13)

Somerset:71 (1)

Talbot:70,(1)

Wash:377, (10)

Wicomico:844,(22)

Worcester:181 (7) 1*

Data N/A:(59) 6*



Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 928

10-19: 1,736 (1)

20-29: 5,826 (11) 1*

30-39: 8,031 (28) 3*

40-49: 7,868 (55) 3*

50-59: 7,267 (138) 10*

60-69: 5,244 (319) 12*

70-79: 3,439 (507) 14*

80+: 3,192 (929) 65*

Data not available: (57) 6*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 13,086 (852) 37*

Asian (NH): 836, (74) 5*

White (NH): 8,697, (855) 58*

Hispanic: 10,374 (176) 8*

Other (NH): 2,143, (27)

Data not available: 8,395, (61) 6*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender across the state:

Female: 22,688 (1,008) 67*

Male: 20,843 (1,037) 47*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.