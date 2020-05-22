



Mayor Jack Young again is calling on President Trump to skip the Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry on Memorial Day, saying he thinks the president would be violating the law by coming from out-of-town.

The White House said earlier this week that the president and first lady will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the site on Monday “to honor the American heroes who have sacrificed their lives serving in the US Armed Forces.” The hoisting of the American flag after the fort defended Baltimore Harbor during the War of 1812 inspired the poem that came to be known as “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The mayor said if the president comes to Baltimore they have a duty to send the city’s police department there to do security, when they need to have the city’s officers patrolling Baltimore’s streets to make sure that people are following social distancing and that businesses that shouldn’t be open are staying closed.

“We don’t need to be spending our resources for the president who’s coming here under our orders to stay at home. I think he’s violating the law,” Mayor Young said.

The visit is set to come just over a week after Maryland began to lift some of its stay-at-home restrictions because of the coronavirus, though “safer-at-home” guidelines remain in place- and a stay-at-home order is still in place in Baltimore.

Young previously said he wished the President would set a better example as Baltimore remains under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The City of Baltimore remains under a Stay at Home order that was put in place to help safeguard our residents from the dangers associated with COVID-19,” Trump said. “We have worked closely with our health professionals to educate the public about the benefits of social distancing and staying home, unless leaving for an essential reason, like visiting a doctor or picking up groceries.”

Gov. Larry Hogan won’t be meeting up with the President at Fort McHenry Monday as Memorial Day also marks the governor’s birthday, which he said he’d like to spend with his family.

The President and First Lady will be joined by Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Interior Secretary David Bernhardt; Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and military ceremonial units.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that if the president does continue with his plans to come, the department has been working with the Secret Service to make sure they have safety protocols and safety plans in place, not just for the trip but for the entire city.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.