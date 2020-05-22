Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens of protesters gathered Friday afternoon to rally against restrictions on businesses as Baltimore County reopened retail shops, hair salons and barbershops.
The group, ReOpen Baltimore County, rallied in hopes that officials would further lift restrictions on area businesses and help people get back to work.
They gathered with signs in Towson around 2 p.m.
Maryland has reopened some businesses as a part of the governor’s phase 1 reopening. But there are restrictions to which businesses can reopen and also how many people can be inside.
On Friday, the White House Task Force said Baltimore was among the remaining hot spots for coronavirus in the country.
