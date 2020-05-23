Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Y in Central Maryland continued their efforts Saturday to feed people across the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the past six weeks, they have been able to distribute more than 70,000 pounds of food throughout the region to help families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The World Central Kitchen spent the morning giving out meals, too.
They’ve been spending every Saturday in Baltimore to help out.
Teams helped hand out essentials at M and T Bank Stadium, Old Eastern High School and Baltimore Community College.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.