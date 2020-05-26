BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced Tuesday an Outdoor Seating Relief Program designed to help prepare Baltimore City for the eventual resumption of seating at restaurants that have been limited to pick up and carry out only.
Per the most recent Executive Order from Gov. Larry Hogan, restaurants throughout Maryland remain closed to seating options and are limited to pick up and delivery options only.
Mayor Young said once Gov. Hogan moves to Phase Two of the State’s reopening plan, he and City health officials will reassess Baltimore’s readiness.
“The Outdoor Seating Relief Program will help position local restaurants to be able to hit the ground running once Baltimore’s in a position to allow restaurants to offer seating options,” Mayor Young said.
The Outdoor Seating Relief Program shortens the permitting approval process for outdoor seating from an average of three months to less than a week for most restaurants.
All fees associated with outdoor seating applications and licenses will either be waived or rebated, depending on the fee. This reduces additional financial burdens on restaurants that are just trying to survive.
