BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Megabus announced Tuesday it will resume operations throughout some of the region beginning next week.
On June 1, Megabus will run a limited schedule between New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C.
Megabus said all passengers are required to wear a facial covering while waiting in line, boarding and on their trip.
Megabus also said it has limited capacity and has enhanced cleaning procedures.
