Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Up Slightly, COVID-19 Cases Top 47.6K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Megabus announced Tuesday it will resume operations throughout some of the region beginning next week.

On June 1, Megabus will run a limited schedule between New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Megabus said all passengers are required to wear a facial covering while waiting in line, boarding and on their trip.

Megabus also said it has limited capacity and has enhanced cleaning procedures.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

