Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly a dozen people were killed in shootings over Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore.
The latest shooting happened overnight Tuesday on Presbury Street.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Liberty Heights Avenue. A man was shot and later died at the hospital.
Over the weekend, 12 people were shot and 10 of those people died as a result of the shooting.
There have been 118 homicides in Baltimore so far this year.
The city police commissioner said police need the public’s health to solve these crimes.
There you go Jack Young. You kept your law abiding citizens and business owners lock down yet all your criminals run free. Instead of using the police to enforce the bogus stay at home orders, maybe you should have them rounding up the real criminals. And citizens of Baltimore, you want a safe city? Stop electing democrats. They only serve themselves and serve to keep you under their rule