BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly a dozen people were killed in shootings over Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore.

The latest shooting happened overnight Tuesday on Presbury Street.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Liberty Heights Avenue. A man was shot and later died at the hospital.

Over the weekend, 12 people were shot and 10 of those people died as a result of the shooting.

There have been 118 homicides in Baltimore so far this year.

The city police commissioner said police need the public’s health to solve these crimes.

 

