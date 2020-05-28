LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Live horse racing can resume starting this weekend, the Maryland Jockey Club announced Thursday.
The club has received approval from the Maryland Racing Commission to resume live racing at Laurel Park effective Saturday, May 30.
The Summer 2020 meet begins with three days of live racing running through to Monday, June 1.
The park will remain closed to the general public, and every employee, official, jockey and horseman must maintain social distance and isolation strategies at all times, both within and outside of the racing and training hours.
Only trainers with horses that are currently stabled at Laurel and Pimlico and essential personnel licensed by the Maryland Racing Commission.
Anyone not following these guidelines will be removed from participating, the club said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.