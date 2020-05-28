



The Maryland Department of Health announced they are partnering with the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems to provide mental health counseling to frontline workers and nursing home staff impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials said during these unprecedented times, it is important to have mental health counseling available for these workers.

Dr. Aliya Jones, Deputy Secretary of MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration, said people who work in healthcare often are so focused on caring for others that they do not focus on their own needs.

She cited a 2019 Medscape physician survey indicating that 64 percent of physicians who are experiencing burnout have no plan to reach out for help.

Under the Maryland COVID-19 Mental Health Crisis Support Program, licensed mental health clinicians will be available virtually, with MIEMSS staff onsite at the facility to assist personnel with training and mental health services.

This will include training on self-care, resiliency, stress management, and when requested, individual and/or group mental health services.

In addition to nursing homes and other congregate, group and assisted living facilities, the Maryland COVID-19 Mental Health Crisis Support Program will also be available to frontline workers at VEIP testing stations.

Anyone interested in this program can contact MIEMSS at miemss.crisisresponse@maryland.gov. For information and resources regarding COVID-19, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.