



Maryland’s restaurants are finalizing plans to reopen as Gov. Larry Hogan announced local jurisdictions can allow outdoor dining beginning Friday, May 29, at 5 p.m.

“Our sales have been down significantly,” Fulton’s Hudson Coastal owner Tricia Hudson said Thursday. “Will the outdoor seating allow us to recoup the percentage? No. It will allow us to bring some employees back.”

Hudson Coastal in Fulton will reopen Friday for outdoor dining at the guidance of Howard County, which announced it will move forward with the governor’s plan.

.@HoCoGovExec announces that, in accordance w/ the Governor’s recommendations, #HoCoMD restaurants may OPEN for customers for OUTDOOR SEATING ONLY, effective tomorrow, 5/29 at 5 pm. To learn more, visit https://t.co/8nbAgmSQTZ. https://t.co/0oZ5PV9025 — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) May 28, 2020

“It’s our reputations and the health and safety of our staff and communities that’s on the line,” Hudson said.

Restaurants must follow state guidelines including distancing, table seating limits, paper or sanitized menus, training employees, and screening staff.

Baltimore City announced Thursday restaurants with permits for outdoor seating can move forward Friday at 5 p.m.

After consulting with our Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, and reviewing Baltimore City’s health data on #COVID19, we will move forward with allowing outdoor dining. — Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) May 28, 2020

Other city restaurants without permits may apply for them beginning 9 a.m. Monday, June 1 via the City’s permitting site.

Decisions on reopening outdoor dining at restaurants are made at the local level. For a list of county resources, click here.

