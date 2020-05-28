Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley was named to the Prince George’s County Forward Task Force, to help the county reopen and recovering following the coronavirus pandemic.
O’Malley will oversee the government operations subcommittee.
Several other local leaders will be a part of the task force as well.
