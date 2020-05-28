Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat, Over 1.2K Cases Added In 1 Day
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley was named to the Prince George’s County Forward Task Force, to help the county reopen and recovering following the coronavirus pandemic.

O’Malley will oversee the government operations subcommittee.

Reopening Maryland: Prince George’s County Will Begin Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions On June 1

Several other local leaders will be a part of the task force as well.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

