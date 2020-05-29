ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) – Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced Friday that the City is finalizing plans for Recovery Zones to begin next week.
The plans are part of the City of Annapolis’ initiatives to restart commerce by helping restaurants and retail establishments meet state guidelines for physical distancing.
The City’s Office of Economic Development and the Small Business Recovery Task Force created the recovery zones to streamline City permitting and service processes.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The first Recovery Zone event will be a citywide outdoor dining event on Wednesday, June 3. Some street closures will occur to allow restaurants and stores to expand into the street.
The areas will include Inner West Street, Upper Main Street, Maryland Avenue, Dock Street, Market Square, and South Forest Drive.
After Wednesday’s opening event, the frequency of street closures and Recovery Zone events will be determined by the businesses/associations.
“Our city businesses are ready to move forward,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “The City will continue working to meet their needs.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.