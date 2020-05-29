BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department announced Friday a combined reward of up to $19,000 for information leading to the arrest of Antonio Janifer, the suspect accused of allegedly shooting Officer Joshua Jackson and carjacking a bystander in Federal Hill.
Jackson, of the Central District, was on routine patrol Tuesday night when he saw a vehicle moving erratically near the intersection of East Pratt and Light streets around 9:25 p.m.
Jackson believed the driver of that vehicle may have been under the influence, police said.
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away. Jackson followed the vehicle into the 1000 block of Light Street, where the vehicle crashed and the driver bailed, police reported.
Officer Jackson then ran after the driver, so police said the driver fired at the officer, striking him in the lower abdomen.
Jackson was taken to Shock Trauma with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was in good spirits and was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Janifer is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp or 911.