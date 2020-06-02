Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Antonio Janifer was arrested in Prince George’s County Monday night and charged in the May 20 shooting of Baltimore Police officer Joshua Jackson.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Antonio Janifer was arrested in Prince George’s County Monday night and charged in the May 20 shooting of Baltimore Police officer Joshua Jackson.
Jackson was shot during a pursuit through the city that ended in Federal Hill. Jackson attempted to stop a vehicle at Light and Pratt streets when he was shot.
Jackson was taken to Shock Trauma where he was treated and released for a non life-threatening injury.
Janifer, 28, of the the 3000 block of West North Avenue, was identified as the suspect.
RELATED STORIES:
- Baltimore Police Offer $19K Reward For Information Leading To Arrest Of Antonio Janifer, Suspect Accused Of Shooting Officer Joshua Jackson, Carjacking Bystander
- Antonio Janifer Identified As Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Baltimore Police Officer In Federal Hill
- Police: Officer Joshua Jackson Released From Hospital After Federal Hill Shooting, Suspect Remains On The Loose
On June 1, members of the warrant apprehension task force as well as the U.S. Marshals office arrested Janifer around 8:20 p.m. without incident.
He was taken to Central Booking, where he’s been charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder.
Janifer is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.