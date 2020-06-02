Floyd Protests6 Arrested After Protesters, Police Clash Overnight Following A Day Of Peaceful Protesting
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Antonio Janifer was arrested in Prince George’s County Monday night and charged in the May 20 shooting of Baltimore Police officer Joshua Jackson.

Jackson was shot during a pursuit through the city that ended in Federal Hill. Jackson attempted to stop a vehicle at Light and Pratt streets when he was shot.

Jackson was taken to Shock Trauma where he was treated and released for a non life-threatening injury.

Antonio Oliver Janifer. Credit: Baltimore Police

Janifer, 28, of the the 3000 block of West North Avenue, was identified as the suspect.

RELATED STORIES:

On June 1, members of the warrant apprehension task force as well as the U.S. Marshals office arrested Janifer around 8:20 p.m. without incident.

He was taken to Central Booking, where he’s been charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder.

Janifer is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

