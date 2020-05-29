



Bengie’s Drive-In is getting ready to reopen following the green light from Maryland’s governor lifting more coronavirus restrictions and allowing outdoor theaters to reopen Friday at 5 p.m.

“Now that we know we can reopen we will be busy getting everything in order to open, such as booking movies, staffing, and ordering supplies. We are very excited to get the 65th Season under way! As soon as we have all of the pieces in place we will announce the opening date,” the owner said in a post on Facebook.

For weeks, Bengie’s has been using social media to advocate for their reopening, even saying that County Executive Johnny Olszewski was asking the governor to allow them to reopen.

The owner of Bengie’s said he’s hoping to launch its summer season sometime next week with fewer patrons, masks and social distancing.

Maryland’s only drive-in movie theatre @Bengies is planning to reopen at 50% capacity. They don’t have an exact start date, but are hoping to launch the summer season in the next week. Tune into @wjz tonight at 11PM to hear from the owner! 🎥 🍿 pic.twitter.com/i8FmCpBIyf — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) May 29, 2020

D. Edward Vogel told WJZ the drive-in has been closed since the beginning of the stay at home order due to a technicality that put Bengie’s into the same category as indoor movie theaters.

“I had a horrible time figuring out what’s holding them back,” said Vogel.

Baltimore County To Allow Retail Businesses To Open At 50 Percent Capacity, Allow For Outdoor Dining

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.