ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities launched this week “Fresh Food Fridays.”
In partnership with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, 450 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables were distributed to Anne Arundel County’s older adults and individuals with disabilities.
As a result of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank is now receiving USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes.
“This is a great example of government and non-profit organizations partnering together to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Thank you to the Department of Aging and Disabilities and other county departments that helped create this innovative program.”
The boxes of produce are available to older adults 60 years of age and older, and to anyone 18 or older with a disability. The boxes are limited to one box per family.
The next Fresh Food Friday for Annapolis is scheduled for two weeks from now on Friday, June 12, 2020. The location and time has not yet been determined.
