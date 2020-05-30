Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second consecutive day, demonstrators gathered in Baltimore to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Dozens of vehicles are taking part in a car caravan Saturday afternoon beginning in the city’s Station North neighborhood. Others stood holding signs reading “No justice, no peace, no racist police” and “#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”
The group marched down North Avenue to Penn North at the beginning of the protest.
A message from protest organizers in Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/mbqYs0n9PP
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 30, 2020
On Friday night, a group gathered near the Inner Harbor before moving to City Hall.
