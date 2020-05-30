Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy who allegedly robbed a Baltimore Royal Farms store earlier this month before shooting the clerk has been arrested, police said Saturday.
Matthew Caldwell, of Baltimore, is charged with first-degree and second-degree attempted murder, armed robbery and reckless endangerment, among other charges, police said.
The teen allegedly robbed the Royal Farms in the 3600 block of Keswick Road around 11:30 p.m. on May 12. After taking money from the cash drawer, he reportedly shot the 35-year-old clerk.
Police did not specify the extent of the clerk’s injuries.
Caldwell is being held at Central Booking without bail.
how sad- another teen who could have benefited from some actual parenting. Why don’t they arrest parents and also hold them accountable for the actions of their CHILDREN & the fact they have guns and are out running the streets stealing & shooting & so on?