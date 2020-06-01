LATESTThousands gather to protest systemic racism, police brutality in Baltimore following George Floyd's death
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan again thanked Baltimore’s leaders and community for working to keep protests peaceful over the weekend as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

He also voiced that the state and city must continue to work together to keep “fringe groups” out of the city and away from the protests.

The governor has been vocal about keeping protests peaceful and how Baltimore has managed to do so over the last few days, tweeting out support and commenting on CNN’s State of the Union.

Protests have continued from the weekend into Monday afternoon, and a small group was seen Monday morning marching through downtown Baltimore chanting “no justice no peace,”

Although most of the protests so far have remained peaceful, there have been moments where demonstrators got violent, specifically some tense moments later Saturday night.

More protests are planned for later Monday. Baltimore police were seen heading into Baltimore City Hall with riot gear on shortly before 3 p.m.

They issued a statement that they are “committed to protecting rights and facilitating peaceful protests” and are urging anyone to call 911 if they see anything that could incite violence.

Read the latest coverage of the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis from WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota.

