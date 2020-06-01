LATESTThousands gather to protest systemic racism, police brutality in Baltimore following George Floyd's death
COCKEYSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found dead on a Cockeysville walking trail Friday morning.

 

A person walking their dog discovered the body about a half-mile into the woods around 9:58 a.m. on Friday and called police. The trail was alongside the Loch Raven Reservoir.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police posted pictures of tattoos and t-shirt design and ask if anyone recognizes them to please call 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.

