COCKEYSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found dead on a Cockeysville walking trail Friday morning.
#BCoPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the woman found dead on a Cockeysville walking trail Friday morning. If you recognize these tattoos, this t-shirt design, or have any info that may help identify her, call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/dKPbCMHuvJ
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 1, 2020
A person walking their dog discovered the body about a half-mile into the woods around 9:58 a.m. on Friday and called police. The trail was alongside the Loch Raven Reservoir.
Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police posted pictures of tattoos and t-shirt design and ask if anyone recognizes them to please call 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.