BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sweet exchange was captured on camera during the protests Monday in Baltimore.
WJZ’s Kelsey Kushner who was downtown covering the protests at City Hall, saw this moment in front of her eyes.
A young girl waved at then walked over to a police officer dressed in riot gear and gave him a hug. Then she hugged several other officers.
Sweet moment between a #Baltimore City Police Officer and a young girl. She walked over to the officers in riot gear and waved and them before exchanging a few hugs @wjz @BaltimorePolice @CJAldersonWJZ pic.twitter.com/b4pJiTy2h4
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 2, 2020
Thousands marched peacefully in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon to protest systemic racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. But, the night ended with some arrests after a smaller group of protesters clashed with police.
For full coverage of the George Floyd unrest in Minneapolis, go to CBS Minnesota.