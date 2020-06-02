Floyd Protests6 Arrested After Protesters, Police Clash Overnight Following A Day Of Peaceful Protesting
By Kelsey Kushner
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sweet exchange was captured on camera during the protests Monday in Baltimore.

WJZ’s Kelsey Kushner who was downtown covering the protests at City Hall, saw this moment in front of her eyes.

A young girl waved at then walked over to a police officer dressed in riot gear and gave him a hug. Then she hugged several other officers.

Thousands marched peacefully in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon to protest systemic racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. But, the night ended with some arrests after a smaller group of protesters clashed with police.

