



Thousands of protesters gathered peacefully downtown in Baltimore, shutting down major roadways Monday evening, as they marched through the city to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died on Memorial Day following an encounter with Minneapolis police. Cellphone video of his arrest showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help, telling Chauvin and other officers he couldn’t breathe.

Hundreds of people gathered for a youth-lead protest near the Baltimore Convention Center on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Before the protesters began marching to City Hall, the group leaders led a chant saying they wanted the protest to remain peaceful.

WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett spoke to one doctor who was in the crowd with protesters.

His sign read “white coats for black lives” said he was there to support his “black brothers and sisters” noting, “the healthcare system has been complicit” in systemic racism.

Sooo many folks. Only traffic right now is foot traffic. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ucNnmDhLM9 — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 1, 2020

The size of the demonstration grew tremendously as they continued to march through downtown, drawing people from inside their apartments and homes and merging with other protest groups headed to City Hall.

By the time the group reached City Hall is had grown to thousands. The group then started marching onto I-83 before police diverted them off the highway at the Chase Street exit. Officials have closed parts of the highway due to the protests. The MTA also suspended some of its Light Rail service.

Traffic stopped on I-83 as hundreds make their way downtown for peaceful protest – @wjz has crews on the ground. Follow @AvajoyeWJZ and @HellgrenWJZ for the latest pic.twitter.com/nT8vr4rpBb — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) June 1, 2020

Another group of protesters were gathered by Douglass Homes and will march to Baltimore Police HQ.

Protesters have their signs and cars ready to march to Baltimore Police Headquarters @wjz #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/4paFCH7Rwz — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 1, 2020

A group of protesters are getting ready to march from Douglas Homes to Baltimore Police Headquarters. They say they want this to be a peaceful march but they want their message heard loud and clear – that Police Brutality must end. #baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/GCtW4aSRsb — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 1, 2020

A small group of protesters gathered in downtown Baltimore Monday morning, chanting “no justice, no peace” and blocking traffic in some areas. The diverse group of protesters remained peaceful as they walked through the streets from City Hall, then downtown by Camden Yards and the Inner Harbor, before returning to City Hall.

As they moved through downtown Baltimore, they chanted, “who’s streets? our streets” and “hey hey, ho ho, these racist cops have got to go.”

Protestors beginning to gather outside City Hall this morning. City trucks still barricading area. @wjz pic.twitter.com/NCsRKMis8W — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) June 1, 2020

Demonstrators in Baltimore remained peaceful over the weekend, with only a few violent incidents reported downtown Saturday night.

A group of around 50 people gathered at City Hall Sunday evening under the watchful eye of a heightened Baltimore Police Department presence. Nearby streets were barricaded by city trash trucks.

“I’m sorry last night got violent, but now you’re listening, now we’ve got your attention,” the protester, a teen named Marcus, said. “We’ve been protesting peacefully for years and nothing has changed.

Police reported arresting 14 people, including two minors, following reports of damage to businesses and burglaries Saturday night.

Baltimore has been spared much of the violence and damage reported in other U.S. cities, including New York City and Los Angeles, leading both Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Governor Larry Hogan to call the demonstrators in the city a national example.

“In Baltimore yesterday, we were a national example of what it looks like to engage in passionate protesting without widespread breaking of the law,” Young said.

More protests are planned for later Monday. Baltimore police were seen heading into Baltimore City Hall with riot gear on shortly before 3 p.m.

Police are headed into Baltimore City Hall with riot gear right now. They issued a statement that they “are committed to protecting rights and facilitating peaceful protests” and urged anyone call 911 if they see anything that could incite violence @wjz pic.twitter.com/cKjVhBHmNR — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 1, 2020

They issued a statement that they are “committed to protecting rights and facilitating peaceful protests” and are urging anyone to call 911 if they see anything that could incite violence.

The BPD is committed to protecting rights and facilitating peaceful protests to ensure the safety of everyone. Small stashes of potential weapons have been located. If you "See Something, Say Something.” Call 911 if you see anything that could be used to incite violence. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 1, 2020

