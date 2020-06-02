



Maryland lawmakers are demanding answers about the state’s purchase of 500,000 South Korean COVID-19 tests as the Hogan administration continues to defend it.

“[The tests] don’t have everything that’s needed,” Gov. Hogan said during a press conference in April.

It’s now leading to questions and concerns from Maryland lawmakers.

“My understanding is that they’re missing some pieces,” Senator Clarence Lam said.

“If it was announced that we bought these tests, and in fact, they were incomplete tests, then we not only deceived Marylanders, we deceived the nation,” Senator Paul Pinsky said.

Legislators raised concerns last week during an oversight hearing on the millions spent on emergency COVID-19 supplies.

“This administration has not made clear with what they’re actually missing,” Lam said during the oversight hearing.

Gov. Hogan responded last Wednesday.

“I said this is one important part of a long-term testing strategy,” the governor said.

Gov. Hogan added that he’s always been upfront about the South Korean COVID-19 tests missing nine components, and ensures the State is in the process of acquiring all of those missing elements.

