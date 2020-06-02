BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Voters who didn’t cast their ballots by mail headed to the polls Tuesday to take part in the state’s primary election.
Due to the coronavirus, the state is holding its first mainly mail-in ballot primary. Statewide, voters will weigh in on their preferred Democratic and Republican presidential candidates. In Baltimore, they’ll get a chance to narrow down a crowded field of mayoral hopefuls.
Election Guide: Maryland Holds First Mail-In Primary On June 2
As of 10 a.m., nearly 823,000 ballots had already been cast, the state elections board reported.
Nearly 823K Marylanders have already voted, according to the State Board of Elections. pic.twitter.com/Dl7MiSf8S6
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) June 2, 2020
Six in-person voting locations are open in Baltimore for those who didn’t mail in their ballots and want to vote in person. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday but can also be dropped off at a number of ballot boxes.
For a full list of ballot drop-off and in-person voting locations in Maryland, click here.
To see a full list of candidates, a sample ballot and more, go to the elections website.
Stay with WJZ on-air and online for complete election coverage. For the latest results, click here.