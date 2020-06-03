Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of homicides in Baltimore continues to outpace even last year’s record-breaking rate, numbers released by the city’s police department Wednesday show.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of homicides in Baltimore continues to outpace even last year’s record-breaking rate, numbers released by the city’s police department Wednesday show.
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 134 homicides in the city in 2020, six more than at the same time in 2019.
Non-fatal shootings in the city are down, with 239 reported so far in 2020 compared with 284 at the same point last year.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Baltimore Breaks City Record For Killings Per Capita In 2019
- Emotional Vigil Remembers Baltimore’s 348 Homicide Victims Of 2019
- Mayor, Commissioner Address Baltimore’s Record Per Capita Homicides
- Baltimore Reaches 300 Murders In 2019; Fifth Year In A Row
In total, 348 homicides occurred in Baltimore in 2019, breaking the record for killings per capita in the city and marking the fifth consecutive year with at least 300 murders within its borders.