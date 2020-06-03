Election ConnectionSome Primary Results Delayed Due To Mail-In Ballots, See Most Recent Results Here
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of homicides in Baltimore continues to outpace even last year’s record-breaking rate, numbers released by the city’s police department Wednesday show.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 134 homicides in the city in 2020, six more than at the same time in 2019.

Non-fatal shootings in the city are down, with 239 reported so far in 2020 compared with 284 at the same point last year.

In total, 348 homicides occurred in Baltimore in 2019, breaking the record for killings per capita in the city and marking the fifth consecutive year with at least 300 murders within its borders.

