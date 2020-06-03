



During these tough times, many people are trying to find different ways to lift each others’ spirits. One songwriter out of Annapolis is doing just that through music.

Dwight Wilcox is a songwriter out of Annapolis.

While many are on the edge in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilcox was inspired to write a song about what a lot of us can relate to.

“It’s a time you know everyone’s like, ‘Oh, I got seasonal allergies, but are they really the same as seasonal allergies always are? Or is it something else?'” Wilcox said.

With a bluesy upbeat song titled “Have I Got the Virus”, Wilcox said he hopes to provide some light during these uncertain times.

“You need more joy in the world,” he said. “And anything that you can do to help do that.”

Music is a universal language, and Wilcox said he not only enjoys writing songs for others, but it’s also a cathartic experience for himself.

“I guess it keeps me in balance a little bit just to have that as a release,” Wilcox said. “So it’s just something that I’ve always done.”

He said he hopes to reach a broader audience by using his platform to spread the message about staying positive during these times.

If you’re interested, the full lyrics and music sheet for “Have I Got the Virus” is available on Wilcox’s website — walkingstickmusic.com

Wilcox said he encourages everyone to play along.

