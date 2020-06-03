Election ConnectionSome Primary Results Delayed Due To Mail-In Ballots, See Most Recent Results Here
By Paul Gessler
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot on Wednesday called for both the state elections chief and Baltimore’s elections director to resign amid issues reported during Tuesday’s primary election.

On Twitter, Franchot wrote Baltimore’s election-related issues are “voter disenfranchisement through gross administrative incompetence and citywide irregularities.”

“It’s time for both the state elections chief (Linda Lamone) and Baltimore election director (Armstead Jones) to resign,” he added.

Earlier Wednesday, the state board of elections reported an error on some mail-in ballots in Baltimore’s first city council district that led to ballots not being able to be counted.

Prior to the election, some voters reported not receiving their mail-in ballots or getting them late.

