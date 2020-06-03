WATCH LIVEMore COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted Friday. Non-Essential Businesses Can Open, Excludes Restaurants, Bars And Gyms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced more coronavirus-related restrictions would be lifted on Friday, June 5 taking Maryland into stage 2 of his Roadmap to Recovery plan.

Non-essential businesses can reopen at 5 p.m., excluding restaurants without outdoor seating, bars and gyms.

Although things are reopening, Hogan said that there’s still a 10 person or less limit on social gatherings.

“The 10-person limit is technically still in effect, because it’s still not really safe to gather with people closely together, but most people are not following that and it’s probably something I think every state still has in place and nobody’s following it,” Hogan said.

Hogan was responding to a reporter’s question about groups of protesters clearly gathering in large groups against the governor’s order.

The governor, however, thanked protesters in Baltimore for remaining peaceful and setting a national example.

He also encouraged anyone who protested to take advantage of the state’s free COVID-19 tests and to avoid hugging their grandmas for a while.

For full coverage of the George Floyd unrest in Minneapolis, go to CBS Minnesota.

