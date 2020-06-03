ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced more coronavirus-related restrictions would be lifted on Friday, June 5 taking Maryland into stage 2 of his Roadmap to Recovery plan.
Non-essential businesses can reopen at 5 p.m., excluding restaurants without outdoor seating, bars and gyms.
Although things are reopening, Hogan said that there’s still a 10 person or less limit on social gatherings.
RELATED STORIES:
- COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted On Non-Essential Businesses Friday; Does Not Include Restaurants, Gyms
- Gov. Hogan Thanks Baltimore Protesters For Peaceful Demonstrations, Stopping Agitators
“The 10-person limit is technically still in effect, because it’s still not really safe to gather with people closely together, but most people are not following that and it’s probably something I think every state still has in place and nobody’s following it,” Hogan said.
Hogan was responding to a reporter’s question about groups of protesters clearly gathering in large groups against the governor’s order.
The governor, however, thanked protesters in Baltimore for remaining peaceful and setting a national example.
He also encouraged anyone who protested to take advantage of the state’s free COVID-19 tests and to avoid hugging their grandmas for a while.
For full coverage of the George Floyd unrest in Minneapolis, go to CBS Minnesota.