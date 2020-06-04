LATESTHospitalizations Drop Below 1,100 As Cases Pass 55K
GREAT FALLS, Md. (WJZ) — Recovery crews have found the body of a swimmer who went missing Sunday after jumping into the Potomac River.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter Thursday that crews found the swimmer’s body around 11 a.m. Wednesday near Hermit Island.

The swimmer was reportedly with a group of friends when he jumped from the cliffs on the Virginia side of the river and didn’t resurface. He is presumed to have drowned.

Crews Continue To Search For Missing Swimmer In Potomac River Near Great Falls

Earlier in the week, Piringer said swimming in the area is prohibited due to strong currents.

Police are investigating the man’s death. His name has not been released.

