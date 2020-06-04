GREAT FALLS, Md. (WJZ) — Recovery crews have found the body of a swimmer who went missing Sunday after jumping into the Potomac River.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter Thursday that crews found the swimmer’s body around 11 a.m. Wednesday near Hermit Island.
The swimmer was reportedly with a group of friends when he jumped from the cliffs on the Virginia side of the river and didn’t resurface. He is presumed to have drowned.
Earlier in the week, Piringer said swimming in the area is prohibited due to strong currents.
Update SEARCH – body of missing swimmer (5/31) & victim of presumed drowning was recovered by @mcfrs Swift Water search & recovery boat crews ~11a, Wed 6/3 IAO of Hermitt Island adjacent to Billy Goat Trail B, south of Old Angler’s. Police are conducting the death investigation pic.twitter.com/E1ItZaLuAi
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 4, 2020
Police are investigating the man’s death. His name has not been released.