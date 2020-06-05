



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Baltimore is helping Delaware State Police investigate the robbery of a Newark, Delaware gun shop early Sunday morning.

Around 1:35 a.m., a group of five suspects broke into American Sportsman, located in the 2600 block of Capitol Trail (Kirkwood Highway), and allegedly stole 35 firearms, including handguns and long guns as well as magazines.

ATF Looking For Suspects Who Set Fire To First National Bank During Baltimore Protests

“Recovering these firearms as quickly as possible before any additional crimes are committed is a top priority,” said Jones. “We will continue to work closely with our partners in the Delaware State Police and ask anyone in the community who may know something to please come forward.”

gun shop 7 ATF releases photos of suspects in the robbery of a gun shop in Newark, Delaware

gun shop 6 ATF releases photos of suspects in the robbery of a gun shop in Newark, Delaware

gun shop 5 ATF releases photos of suspects in the robbery of a gun shop in Newark, Delaware

gun shop 4 ATF releases photos of suspects in the robbery of a gun shop in Newark, Delaware

gun shop 3 ATF releases photos of suspects in the robbery of a gun shop in Newark, Delaware

Gun shop protests ATF releases photos of suspects in the robbery of a gun shop in Newark, Delaware

Gun shop suspect ATF releases photos of suspects in the robbery of a gun shop in Newark, Delaware

ATF Special Agents from the Wilmington Field Office are working with Delaware State Police Troop 2 on this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators immediately. To provide tips to ATF, call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. To provide tips to Delaware State Police Troop 2, call 302-834-2620.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

https://twitter.com/ATFBaltimore/status/1268631579620003854