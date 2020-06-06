Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers, be prepared to make some changes to your route Saturday afternoon. Multiple streets in downtown Baltimore are closed starting at noon.
On Friday the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced the southbound portion of the Jones Falls Expressway would close at 2 p.m. Saturday and would reopen when downtown activities concluded.
Saturday morning, they announced additional road closures in downtown Baltimore.
In addition, the following roadways will also be closed on Saturday, June 6, 2020 starting at 12:00 noon:
- President Street at Fayette Street (west side of intersection)
- Gay Street at Water Street (stopping northbound traffic)
- Commerce/Holliday Street at Water Street (stopping northbound traffic)
- Baltimore Street at Guilford/South Street (stopping eastbound traffic)
- Lexington Street at Calvert Street (stopping eastbound traffic)
- Saratoga Street at Guilford Avenue (stopping southbound traffic)
- Saratoga Street at Holliday Street (stopping southbound traffic)
They did not say if those streets would reopen on the same guidelines.
