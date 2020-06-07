CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations At Lowest Level In 8 Weeks, State Says
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some transit options for Maryland commuters are returning as more people return to work and more businesses are allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On its website, the Maryland Transit Administration said that as of Monday, MARC trains will begin operating on their “R” schedules “with limited supplemental service for the Penn, Camden, and Brunswick Lines.”

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Also on Monday, commuter bus service will begin operating on the “S” schedule on all routes except Route 201, which will stay on its odd-numbered trip schedule.

Monthly passes from April will be honored for all of June, the MTA said.

Officials are still requiring riders to wear masks and are encouraging people to only use transit for essential travel.

For the latest route changes, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

