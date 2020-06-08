Comments
(WJZ)- Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and the rest of his coaching staff returned to the team’s practice facility Monday for the first time since it was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coaches were given permission to return to team facilities by the league on Friday as long as the team’s were in compliance with state and local regulations. The total number of people allowed in the facility is 100, though according to the team’s website, there are currently far fewer staffers going in to the offices at this point.
While the coaches are allowed to return, players are still not allowed to re-enter the facilities unless they are rehabbing an injury. That means that the virtual meetings between the coaching staff and players will continue until the league enters the next phase of its return plan.