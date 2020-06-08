CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 1K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore recreation center that also serves as a meal site will close down Tuesday due to exposure to the coronavirus.

The Carroll F. Cook Recreation Center will reopen Wednesday after it undergoes extensive cleaning in accordance with CDC guidelines, Baltimore Recs & Parks announced Monday evening.

They said they have notified their staff and in the meantime, residents in the area in need of meal service can use the food sites located at Herring Run and Joseph Lee recreation centers.

