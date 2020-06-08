Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore recreation center that also serves as a meal site will close down Tuesday due to exposure to the coronavirus.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore recreation center that also serves as a meal site will close down Tuesday due to exposure to the coronavirus.
The Carroll F. Cook Recreation Center will reopen Wednesday after it undergoes extensive cleaning in accordance with CDC guidelines, Baltimore Recs & Parks announced Monday evening.
#BCRPALERTS (6/8): Recreation Meal Site Update pic.twitter.com/LNNAxzGpX6
— Baltimore Rec & Parks (@RecNParks) June 8, 2020
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
They said they have notified their staff and in the meantime, residents in the area in need of meal service can use the food sites located at Herring Run and Joseph Lee recreation centers.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.