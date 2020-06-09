PRINCE FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — The suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead Monday in her Calvert County home was arrested early Tuesday morning.
David H. Johnson, 48, who had recently been living in Prince Frederick, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, home invasion, first and second-degree assault, burglary and theft.
Other charges are pending, police said.
A relative reportedly found Rose M. Long, 71, dead inside her living room at her home in the 200 block of Stafford Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday. State police said she was likely assaulted and killed within the previous two days.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, a driver saw the victim’s vehicle and called the police. A Maryland state trooper and a Calvert County deputy sheriff stopped the car on Rt. 4 at Skinners Turn Road in Owings, Maryland.
The driver got out of the car and was arrested.
Investigators believe Johnson had been staying at a home in Long’s neighborhood over the past few months, and before that they think he was living in Washington, D.C.
Police haven’t established a motive yet, and an autopsy is set to be conducted Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.