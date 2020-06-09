BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Uber is partnering with Baltimore City Public Schools to provide 25,000 free rides up to $25 for students and families in Baltimore.
The rides will take students to access school-based emergency meal and pantry sites, senior check-out, technology pick-up and enrollment form drop-off, City Schools said in a release.
“Many of our students in Baltimore rely on school-based meal programs for adequate nutrition. With the help of Uber, students and families in our community can continue to access these services amid school closures,” said City Schools Chief of Staff Alison Perkins Cohen. “We are grateful to Uber for providing our community with another transportation option, so that we can continue to provide for our students and families during this difficult time.”
Students and families can request the promotional code from their school principal and then complete the Uber Ride Code Request Form.
The code is valid for up to $25 off six Uber X or XL rides per user and must be used by June 30.
“No child should go hungry because they cannot access meal distribution sites,” said Stephanie Smith, Senior Public Policy Manager for Uber. “While the coronavirus has disrupted everyday life, Uber is committed to ensuring continued access to reliable transportation for students in need as we #MoveWhatMatters in Baltimore and around the country. We are pleased to partner with Baltimore City Public Schools and grateful to the drivers helping students and families access free meals and other resources while city schools are closed. This partnership is another step toward fulfilling our commitment to provide 10 million free rides and food deliveries to people in need during the global health crisis.”
