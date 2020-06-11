TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Library is revealing its next steps in reopening some library services.

The phased reopening starts June 15, with a limited staff going back to library buildings to prepare work spaces, process 8,000 new books and resources for users, gather the 58,000 customer holds and plan for the return of the 400,000+ items borrowed before the library closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Exterior book drops at branches will be opened on Tuesday, June 16 at noon and will be open 24 hours a day. Interior book drops will stay closed until the library reopens to the public.

All returned library materials must be quarantined for 72 hours per CDC guidelines before being checked in and prepared to be recirculated.

All fines are being waived if materials are returned by August 31, 2020, the public library system said.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Contactless curbside holds pick up service, with drive-up and walk-up options, begins at all branches* on Monday June 22, 2020. Hours for the service will be Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They said more details will be released soon.

After facilities have been prepared for a modified and safe service, the library system will reopen to the public with limited in-branch services and social distancing measures in place.

Wi-Fi is still available outside of ten branches with an upgraded service scheduled for the rest of the branches by mid-July. All virtual services are still open.

“We are delighted to be taking these next steps to make the library more available to the citizens of Baltimore County. We are a vital part of the community and want to provide as many resources and services as possible while keeping our customers and staff safe and healthy,” said Baltimore County Library Director Paula Miller. “Since our March 15 closure, the staff has been exceptional at pivoting to offer resources and services to our users. While the world seemed to stop for a bit, it is evident from the 2,332 new library cards issued, the 388,000 downloads and the 43% increase in views on our YouTube channel that the community’s love for reading and the library never wavered.”

They also remind the public that the Loch Raven and Reisterstown Branch are still closed for renovation.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.