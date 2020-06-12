BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officials announced that non-essential retail can reopen at 50% capacity Friday night, but indoor dining will not be an option in the city, despite the state’s move to reopen.
Gyms, offices and nail salons will also remain closed in Baltimore city.
The state of Maryland will allow indoor dining at 50% capacity starting Friday at 5 p.m. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the most recent changes to the state’s restrictions on Wednesday.
Mayor Jack Young said the city saw an 8% increase in coronavirus cases, which is why he will not move the city into phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.
“Effective today at 5 pm, non-essential retail businesses can be opened in both the city with a maximum of 50% capacity,” Young said. “I want to thank all of our small businesses for their patience and their commitment to keeping our residents, their customers, healthy and safe.”
Young said that although retail shopping is a low-risk activity it is not without risk and urged people to wear masks as the city and state continues to reopen.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.